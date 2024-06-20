Windy, hot, blowing dust concerns, and isolated storms

TUCSON, Ariz. (KGUN) — Today will bring strong southeasterly winds ahead of approaching moisture and high pressure overhead.

That means excessive heat warnings and blowing dust advisories, with a 30% chance for afternoon and evening thunderstorms.

The Excessive Heat Warning is in effect from 10 AM to 8 PM.

The Blowing Dust Advisory is in effect from 3 PM to 8 PM.

And the Wind Advisory, across portions of Cochise, Graham, and Greenlee counties, is in place through 5 AM Friday.

Expect southeast winds between 20-30 mph, with gusts up to 50 mph.

Moisture will increase today, resulting in the potential for thunderstorms each day into next week.

Meteorologist April Madison

