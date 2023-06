TUCSON, Ariz. (KGUN) — Strong winds will pick up once again today, with another Red Flag Warning in place for southeast Arizona from noon to 7 pm.

Southwest winds will pick up between 20-25 mph, gusting up to 40 mph.

Highs return to the triple-digits in Tucson through Father's Day weekend.

Meteorologist April Madison

MORE WEATHER: Cochise County Weather

Cochise county Friday weather

WEATHER STATS AND FACTS