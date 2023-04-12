Windy and only slightly cooler today

TUCSON, Ariz. (KGUN) — Clouds will increase, along with the wind, through this evening.

Southwest winds will pick up today between 15 and 25 mph, gusting into the 30s.

Winds will become much stronger Thursday with the passing weather system, along with a significant drop in highs temps.

Fire Weather Watch is in effect Thursday from 11 AM through 8 PM for all of southern Arizona.

Highs will drop to the upper 70s and low 80s to end the week.

Meteorologist April Madison

