Watch Now
WeatherForecastTodays Forecast

Actions

Windy and only slightly cooler today

Strong winds and fire weather concerns
Windy and much cooler air on the way
Posted at 5:09 AM, Apr 12, 2023
and last updated 2023-04-12 08:09:26-04

TUCSON, Ariz. (KGUN) — Clouds will increase, along with the wind, through this evening.

Southwest winds will pick up today between 15 and 25 mph, gusting into the 30s.

Winds will become much stronger Thursday with the passing weather system, along with a significant drop in highs temps.

Fire Weather Watch is in effect Thursday from 11 AM through 8 PM for all of southern Arizona.

Highs will drop to the upper 70s and low 80s to end the week.

Meteorologist April Madison

COCHISE COUNTY WEATHER

Cochise county weather update

MORE WEATHER

WEATHER STATS AND FACTS

Copyright 2023 Scripps Media, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

Report a typo

Storm Shield: Get severe weather alerts for your iOS and Android device

Severe weather alerts on your smartphone

Scripps National Desk
11:30 AM, Nov 29, 2018