Watch Now
WeatherForecastTodays Forecast

Actions

Windy and cooler with highs dropping to near normal

Strong winds bring fire and blowing dust concerns, along with cooler temps
Gusty and cooler air arrives today
Posted
and last updated

TUCSON, Ariz. (KGUN) — Partly cloudy as winds pick up from the southwest today.

Areas to our south and east will see the strongest winds and are under critical fire concerns.

A RED FLAG WARNING for parts of Cochise, Graham, and Greenlee counties is in effect from noon to 7 PM today.

Near normal highs return today, then drop significantly by tomorrow.

Expect a few showers, mainly north of the area, Wednesday afternoon through Wednesday night.

Then another stronger system will move through Friday into early Saturday resulting in more widespread
precipitation chances. 

Meteorologist April Madison

MORE WEATHER

Cochise county Tuesday weather

WEATHER STATS AND FACTS

Copyright 2025 Scripps Media, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

Report a typo

Storm Shield: Get severe weather alerts for your iOS and Android device

Severe weather alerts on your smartphone

Scripps National Desk
KGUN 9 Neighborhood Network

Neighborhood Network