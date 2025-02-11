Windy and cooler with highs dropping to near normal

TUCSON, Ariz. (KGUN) — Partly cloudy as winds pick up from the southwest today.

Areas to our south and east will see the strongest winds and are under critical fire concerns.

A RED FLAG WARNING for parts of Cochise, Graham, and Greenlee counties is in effect from noon to 7 PM today.

Near normal highs return today, then drop significantly by tomorrow.

Expect a few showers, mainly north of the area, Wednesday afternoon through Wednesday night.

Then another stronger system will move through Friday into early Saturday resulting in more widespread

precipitation chances.

Meteorologist April Madison

