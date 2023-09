TUCSON, Ariz. (KGUN) — Mostly sunny and breezy today, with southwest winds between 10-20 mph.

Stronger winds will move in Saturday and Sunday, along with much cooler air by Sunday and early next week.

A RED FLAG WARNING is in effect all day Saturday.

Highs will drop to the 80s next week.

Meteorologist April Madison

