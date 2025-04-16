Watch Now
Wind, dust, and critical fire weather on the way

Strong winds and extremely dry air will lead to critical fire weather and cooler air
TUCSON, Ariz. (KGUN) — Sunny with increasing southwest winds today.

The strongest winds will be mainly south and east of the Tucson area, but stronger winds will be felt area wide.

A Red Flag Warning is in effect both today and Thursday, mainly east of Tucson. Southwest winds 15-25 mph, with wind gusts 45-50 mph.

A Blowing Dust Advisory is also in effect across portions of Cochise, Graham, and Greenlee counties Thursday

A cold air push this weekend brings below normal temperatures and a chance for light
precipitation early Saturday.

Temperatures warm again by early next week.

Meteorologist April Madison

