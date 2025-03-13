Watch Now
Wind and blowing dust, followed by widespread rain and mountain snow

An active weather day with strong winds and widespread afternoon and evening showers
Strong winds and blowing dust, plus valley rain and mountain snow
TUCSON, Ariz. (KGUN) — We'll start the day relatively calm, but it will soon turn extremely windy, with the potential for blowing dust by late morning.

Wind and Blowing Dust Advisories from 11 AM to 11 PM.

Showers will move from west to east and begin across southeast Arizona by mid to late afternoon, continuing into the evening hours.

A Winter Weather Advisory is in effect from 2 PM today to 5 AM Friday morning.

Well below normal temperatures are expected Friday along with another shot of rain and mountain snow 
late.

Meteorologist April Madison

