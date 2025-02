TUCSON, Ariz. (KGUN) — Some of the warmest temps of the season will occur this week, with highs running 10-15° above seasonal norms.

Highs in Tucson will be in the low to mid 80s through Friday.

Expect breezy winds Thursday, followed by cooler air for the weekend.

Meteorologist April Madison

