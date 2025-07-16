Welcome back, Monsoon!

TUCSON, Ariz. (KGUN) — What has been an active overnight and early morning, could lead to a less active afternoon.

Our worked over atmosphere will likely lead to less solar heating, leading to weaker and isolated storms.

That said, the areas that do get late day storms will still have the potential for strong winds and localized flash flooding.

The best chance for this will be towards the New Mexico border, and over the higher terrain. Stay tuned to KGUN 9 for the latest weather updates.

Meteorologist April Madison

MORE WEATHER

Cochise county Wednesday weather

WEATHER STATS AND FACTS

