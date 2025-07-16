Local National Weather Sports Traffic Watch Now
Welcome back, Monsoon!

A worked over atmosphere could lead to weaker and isolated storms today, but more to come over the next few days.
An active 24 hours could limit Wednesday storms
Overnight storms bring morning floods
TUCSON, Ariz. (KGUN) — What has been an active overnight and early morning, could lead to a less active afternoon.

Our worked over atmosphere will likely lead to less solar heating, leading to weaker and isolated storms.

That said, the areas that do get late day storms will still have the potential for strong winds and localized flash flooding.

The best chance for this will be towards the New Mexico border, and over the higher terrain. Stay tuned to KGUN 9 for the latest weather updates.

Meteorologist April Madison

