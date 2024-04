TUCSON, Ariz. (KGUN) — Tucson is still on track to hit its first 90° of the year today, so drink plenty of water and stay cool.

Warm and dry across Southeast Arizona with above normal readings expected through

Saturday.

A weak and dry weather system passing through the region Friday will result in breezy

southwest winds, and slightly cooler air for the weekend.

Meteorologist April Madison

