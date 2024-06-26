Watch Now
Warming with a slow downward trend in storm chances

Daily isolated storm chances exist, but less likely through Friday
Warming with less storm chances
Posted at 5:34 AM, Jun 26, 2024

TUCSON, Ariz. (KGUN) — Although we have deep moisture in place, high pressure is bringing warmer air to the mid-levels which is less favorable for a storm environment

Best chance for storms will be across Cochise county again today, with a few outflow storms possible in our area.

Temperatures will heat up a few degrees through the end of the work week as high pressure builds overhead.

Looking into July, the pattern is favoring active weather as additional moisture will likely move into the area.

Meteorologist April Madison

Cochise county Wednesday weather

