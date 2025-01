TUCSON, Ariz. (KGUN) — We'll see mostly sunny skies as highs across the metro warm to the low 70s.

A weather system passing through the state will bring a slight 10-20% chance for light showers tonight, mainly from Tucson north to northeast.

Breezy winds expected today through Saturday along with cooler temperatures starting Friday and persisting

through early next week.

Meteorologist April Madison

MORE WEATHER

Cochise county Thursday weather

WEATHER STATS AND FACTS