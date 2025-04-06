Watch Now
Warming trend next week brings highs in the upper 90s

Sunday's high temperature in the mid-70s keeps us a few degrees below normal, but things will continue to warm up as the week progresses.
Posted

Sunshine is expected throughout the week, as high temperatures climb to the upper 90s.

High temperature records could be broken on both Thursday and Friday. On Friday, Tucson will be flirting with its first triple-digit day of the year.

Enjoy the cooler weather on Sunday before the warming trend kicks in.

