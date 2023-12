TUCSON, Ariz. (KGUN) — Mostly sunny with highs warming to near 70-degrees today, then low 70s tomorrow.

We'll see a series of storm systems starting late Sunday through next week that will bring cooler temps and a chance for rain and mountain snow.

Best chance for rain in southeast Arizona will be Tuesday, and again Thursday.

Meteorologist April Madison

