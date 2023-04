TUCSON, Ariz. (KGUN) — We begin our warm up into the weekend with highs running 5-7° above normal through most of next week.

A few passing weather systems will bring occasional breezy winds through the weekend and early next week.

This will bring a few degrees of cooling by midweek.

Meteorologist April Madison

