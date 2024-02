TUCSON, Ariz. (KGUN) — We'll see similar highs today, then warming over the weekend into early next week.

Dry conditions are expected into at least the middle of next week.

High temperatures will be above normal the next 7 days, peaking on Monday and Tuesday at 10 to 13 degrees above average.

Tucson will likely see 80° either Monday or Tuesday.

Meteorologist April Madison

