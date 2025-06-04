Warming continues

TUCSON, Ariz. (KGUN) — Mostly sunny, breezy and slightly warmer, although still a little below normal.

Highs will climb back to seasonal norms Thursday, then triple-digits Friday onward.

A weather system moving through today will keep temperatures below normal as well as bring chances for showers and thunderstorms this afternoon in the White Mountains.

Then expect dry and warming conditions into early next week with triple digit temperatures for Tucson westward by the weekend.

Meteorologist April Madison

MORE WEATHER

Cochise county Wednesday weather

WEATHER STATS AND FACTS

