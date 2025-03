TUCSON, Ariz. (KGUN) — This week will bring the warmest highs of the year, so far, with minor heat risks today through Thursday.

Record, or near-record, highs expected today and especially Tuesday.

Slightly cooler air will move in late in the week, with highs getting back closer to seasonal norms for the weekend.

Meteorologist April Madison

