TUCSON, Ariz. (KGUN) — Today is day 4 of a rotating low over the area, which could bring a few light showers and thunderstorms, mainly north and northeast of Tucson.

These storms will be most prevalent across Graham and Greenlee counties, especially

Monday and Tuesday.

Temperatures will warm to near normal levels early in the week, then to above normal

levels late week.

Meteorologist April Madison

MORE WEATHER



WEATHER STATS AND FACTS