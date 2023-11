TUCSON, Ariz. (KGUN) — Mostly sunny to start the day, then a little breezy with increasing clouds through this evening.

Stronger winds move in Friday with a passing storm.

Any threat of rain won't likely happen until late Friday night and early Saturday, and will be mostly north and east of Tucson.

This system will result in high temperatures lowering to below normal levels.

Meteorologist April Madison

