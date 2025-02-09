Watch Now
Warm weather to finish off the weekend, but some changes on the way

TUCSON, Ariz. (KGUN) — We continue to see warmer-than-average temperatures continue into Super Bowl Sunday.

Highs on Sunday will stay around the low 80s in the Tucson area, with low temperatures in the mid to upper 40s.

Beginning Monday, we will see increasing cloud cover and breezy conditions south and east of Tucson. Winds between 15-20 mph and 30 mph gusts are expected.

Windy and dry conditions will continue Tuesday which increases fire risk. Temperatures will continue to cool on Wednesday, and there is a slight chance of rain by Valentine's Day and into Saturday.

Enjoy great, warm Super Bowl weather!!!

