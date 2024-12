TUCSON, Ariz. (KGUN) — Sunny skies today with highs similar to Sunday.

By late tonight a low will dig into the Great Basin, bringing a significant drop in highs Tuesday, and freezing concerns Wednesday morning.

A FREEZE WATCH is in effect late Tuesday night through Wednesday morning.

Dry weather will persist this week.

Meteorologist April Madison

