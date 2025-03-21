Watch Now
Warm temps turning hot!

Temperatures will continue to climb through the weekend, soaring 15-20° above normal by early next week
Highs will continue to climb through the weekend
TUCSON, Ariz. (KGUN) — Sunny and back to the low 80s across the Tucson area today, with mid to upper 70s to our southeast.

Highs will continue to climb over the weekend into early next week, bringing near-record heat by Monday and Tuesday.

Afternoon temperatures across southeast Arizona will be 15 to 20 degrees above normal, with Tucson and several other areas, reaching record high readings next Tuesday.

Those enjoying outdoor activities over the next week should stay hydrated and take proper precautions when
outside.

Meteorologist April Madison

Cochise county Friday weather

