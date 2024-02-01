Watch Now
Warm but gusty today as a cold and wet system approaches

Our next round of unsettled weather arrives tonight
Gusty and warm today, wet and colder tonight and tomorrow
Posted at 5:41 AM, Feb 01, 2024
and last updated 2024-02-01 08:33:12-05

TUCSON, Ariz. (KGUN) — One more warmer day with strong southwest winds developing this afternoon.

The bulk of precipitation will arrive late tonight through early Friday, then linger off and on through Friday night.

WINTER STORM ADVISORIES AND WARNINGS are in effect from 8 PM tonight through 11 PM Friday.

The cool temperatures will linger through the weekend before warming up again early
next week.

Then stormy weather is again expected the middle to the end of next week.

Meteorologist April Madison

