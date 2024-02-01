Warm but gusty today as a cold and wet system approaches

TUCSON, Ariz. (KGUN) — One more warmer day with strong southwest winds developing this afternoon.

The bulk of precipitation will arrive late tonight through early Friday, then linger off and on through Friday night.

WINTER STORM ADVISORIES AND WARNINGS are in effect from 8 PM tonight through 11 PM Friday.

The cool temperatures will linger through the weekend before warming up again early

next week.

Then stormy weather is again expected the middle to the end of next week.

Meteorologist April Madison

MORE WEATHER

Cochise county Thursday weather

WEATHER STATS AND FACTS

