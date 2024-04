TUCSON, Ariz. (KGUN) — Highs will soar back to seasonal norms today, then Tucson will see its first 90° on Thursday.

Thursday will be the warmest of the three days with Tucson likely seeing its first 90 degree

temperature of the year.

A weak and dry weather system passing through the region Friday will result in breezy

southwest winds.

Meteorologist April Madison

MORE WEATHER

Cochise county Wednesday weather

WEATHER STATS AND FACTS