TUCSON, Ariz. (KGUN) — Sunny, afternoon breeziness, and highs in the upper 80s to low 90s through Saturday.

A dry weather system will bring stronger breezes on Sunday.

This will bring the potential for fire concerns, along with a slightly cooler start to the work week.

Meteorologist April Madison

