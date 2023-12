TUCSON, Ariz. (KGUN) — We've seen a few very light showers and sprinkles this morning, with the heavier rain north of us.

Showers will become more widespread between 11 AM and 5 PM today, with snow levels dropping through tonight.

This will be followed by cold overnight temperatures this weekend into Monday.

It will be dry next week and becoming much warmer by midweek.

Meteorologist April Madison

