TUCSON, Ariz. (KGUN) — Increasing high level clouds today, with highs warming 2-3° from yesterday.

Expect another increase in winds Thursday and Friday, as a few weak weather systems pass by to our north.

Another more amplified ridge will move in early next week, bringing near-record heat Monday through Wednesday.

Meteorologist April Madison

