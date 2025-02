TUCSON, Ariz. (KGUN) — Sunny skies and unseasonably warm highs will persist through the weekend.

That means upper 70s to low 80s for most of southeast Arizona.

Expect occasional breezy southwest winds, especially in areas to our south and east.

Temperatures will gradually trend downward to near normal by the middle of next week.

Meteorologist April Madison

