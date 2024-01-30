Unseasonably warm highs remain in place through Wednesday

TUCSON, Ariz. (KGUN) — Increasing clouds today with a chance for a few sprinkles or light showers as a warm system moves north through the area.

Otherwise, expect highs to continue to hover around 80° in Tucson today and tomorrow.

A much stronger weather system will bring valley rain and mountain snow Thursday night

into Friday with off and on showers lingering into Saturday.

This system will also bring much colder temperatures Friday onward.

Meteorologist April Madison

