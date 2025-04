TUCSON, Ariz. (KGUN) — Sunny skies and record highs!

Afternoon temps will soar to record, or near-record, levels today through Saturday.

Tucson is still on tap to see its first 100° of the year by Friday.

Strong winds return on Saturday and Sunday along with elevated fire weather concerns.

Meteorologist April Madison

