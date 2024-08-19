Typical monsoon pattern to start the week

TUCSON, Ariz. (KGUN) — Mostly sunny to start the day, then we'll see isolated to scattered storms initially developing over the mountains, then pushing west.

This will allow a 30% chance for storms to move into Tucson this afternoon and early evening.

These storms will have the typical monsoon threats of strong wind gusts, localized heavy rainfall and flash flooding, and blowing dust.

High temperatures will be several degrees above normal into the middle of the week.

Meteorologist April Madison

