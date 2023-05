TUCSON, Ariz. (KGUN) — Little change in our weather pattern over the next several days.

Sunny skies, breezy winds at times, and highs in the mid to upper 90s for Tucson.

Our dry southwesterly flow will continue for the rest of the week, and likely into early next week.

Meteorologist April Madison

MORE WEATHER: Cochise County Weather

Cochise county Tuesday weather

WEATHER STATS AND FACTS