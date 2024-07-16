Typical day-to-day Monsoon pattern

TUCSON, Ariz. (KGUN) — Very little change expected over the next few days, with some variability from day to day in our thunderstorm coverage.

Once again the best area for development today will be Santa Cruz and Cochise counties, with a chance for storms to push west into the metro area later today and tonight.

The main threats will continue to be strong gusty outflow winds and heavy rainfall leading to localized flash flooding.

Temperatures will stay slightly above normal through the rest of this week.

Meteorologist April Madison

