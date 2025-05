TUCSON, Ariz. (KGUN) — Sunny skies and soaring highs continue.

Highs will top out 7-10° above normal, with Tucson possibly hitting 100° Sunday and Monday.

Winds will be windy out of the east Saturday, then breezy out of the west Monday through Wednesday.

Temperatures cool to a few degrees below normal by mid next week.

