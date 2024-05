TUCSON, Ariz. (KGUN) — Sunny, above average highs, and gusty in the afternoon.

Tucson has a chance to see its first 100° day starting today and continuing the rest of the week.

High temperatures will continue to remain above normal over the next seven days as we close out May and begin June.

Meteorologist April Madison

