TUCSON, Ariz. (KGUN) — Mostly sunny today, with a few exceptions to our south and east.

Higher elevations, along with Santa Cruz, Cochise, and southern Pima counties will see the best chance for isolated storms today.

Thunderstorm chances return Friday into the weekend.

High temperatures are expected to remain above normal Thursday through at least early next week.

Meteorologist April Madison

Drier and warmer air returns

