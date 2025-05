TUCSON, Ariz. (KGUN) — Our warming trend continues as highs soar to near 100° in Tucson over the next few days.

Breezy and gusty winds will return Thursday and Friday, bringing only a few degrees of cooling for the weekend.

High temperatures will top out Thursday at 7 to 10 degrees above normal.

Slightly cooler highs will return for the weekend, but staying a few degrees above average.

Meteorologist April Madison

MORE WEATHER

Cochise county Wednesday weather

WEATHER STATS AND FACTS