Triple-digit temps continue this week in Southern Arizona

TUCSON, Ariz. (KGUN) — Temperatures in Southern Arizona remain well above average.

On Sunday, June 15, Tucson saw its first 110-degree day, hitting a high of 112 degrees. Temperatures will be approximately 5 to 12 degrees above normal this week with a bit more cooling next weekend.

The National Weather Service has issued an Extreme Heat Warning until 8 p.m. Monday and a Heat Watch from Thursday morning through Friday evening.

High temperatures by next Sunday will cool off to more seasonable levels.

