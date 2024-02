TUCSON, Ariz. (KGUN) — We'll start the day mostly clear and chilly.

Our next round of showers will push into western Pima county between 9 AM and noon, then spread east through today and tonight.

Unsettled conditions will continue through Saturday as a pair of weaker weather systems

move across the area.

Dry and mild weather returns next week.

Meteorologist April Madison

MORE WEATHER

Cochise county Thursday weather

WEATHER STATS AND FACTS