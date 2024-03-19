Tonight marks the official start to Spring

TUCSON, Ariz. (KGUN) — We'll see a little less chance for showers as the low pressure system continues to exit to the north and east today.
Highs may be a few degrees cooler today but expect a warming trend the second half of the week.
Dry and warmer area-wide Thursday through Saturday, then another storm system by
Sunday into early next week with cooler temperatures, gusty winds and precipitation
chances.
Meteorologist April Madison
MORE WEATHER
Cochise county Tuesday weather
WEATHER STATS AND FACTS