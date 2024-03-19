Watch Now
Tonight marks the official start to Spring

Mostly sunny with showers staying mainly north and east of Tucson
Showers and storms stay mainly north and east
Posted at 5:21 AM, Mar 19, 2024
and last updated 2024-03-19 09:31:46-04

TUCSON, Ariz. (KGUN) — We'll see a little less chance for showers as the low pressure system continues to exit to the north and east today.

Highs may be a few degrees cooler today but expect a warming trend the second half of the week.

Dry and warmer area-wide Thursday through Saturday, then another storm system by
Sunday into early next week with cooler temperatures, gusty winds and precipitation 
chances. 

Meteorologist April Madison

Cochise county Tuesday weather

