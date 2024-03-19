Tonight marks the official start to Spring

TUCSON, Ariz. (KGUN) — We'll see a little less chance for showers as the low pressure system continues to exit to the north and east today.

Highs may be a few degrees cooler today but expect a warming trend the second half of the week.

Dry and warmer area-wide Thursday through Saturday, then another storm system by

Sunday into early next week with cooler temperatures, gusty winds and precipitation

chances.

Meteorologist April Madison

