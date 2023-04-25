Today will bring strong winds and fire concerns

TUCSON, Ariz. (KGUN) — The fire weather watch has been upgraded to a Red Flag Warning, for portions of far southeast Arizona.

Although Tucson isn't in the warning, we will still experience strong westerly winds and should use caution with anything that could spark a fire.

The RED FLAG WARNING is in effect from 2 PM to 7 PM for portions of Cochise, Graham, and Greenlee counties.

Despite the passing storm, temperatures will remain warmer than average into the early part of next week, even coming close to 100° by Sunday.

Meteorologist April Madison

Cochise county windy weather

