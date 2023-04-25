Watch Now
WeatherForecastTodays Forecast

Actions

Today will bring strong winds and fire concerns

Red Flag Warnings for far southeast Arizona
A Red Flag Warning for southeast Arizona
Posted at 5:16 AM, Apr 25, 2023
and last updated 2023-04-25 08:16:37-04

TUCSON, Ariz. (KGUN) — The fire weather watch has been upgraded to a Red Flag Warning, for portions of far southeast Arizona.

Although Tucson isn't in the warning, we will still experience strong westerly winds and should use caution with anything that could spark a fire.

The RED FLAG WARNING is in effect from 2 PM to 7 PM for portions of Cochise, Graham, and Greenlee counties.

Despite the passing storm, temperatures will remain warmer than average into the early part of next week, even coming close to 100° by Sunday.

Meteorologist April Madison

MORE WEATHER: Cochise County forecast

Cochise county windy weather

WEATHER STATS AND FACTS

Copyright 2023 Scripps Media, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

Report a typo

Storm Shield: Get severe weather alerts for your iOS and Android device

Severe weather alerts on your smartphone

Scripps National Desk
11:30 AM, Nov 29, 2018