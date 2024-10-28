Today is the transition day

TUCSON, Ariz. (KGUN) — Gusty winds are expected today as a weather system approaches.
We'll drop a few degrees, but still see near-record highs for some today.
Gusty winds are expected again, especially east of Tucson Tuesday, and a few brief light showers may occur as
the cold front pushes through late tonight into Tuesday morning.
Gradual warming will bring temperatures back up to around seasonal averages late in the week. Another weather system later this weekend will bring another chance of precipitation and cooler temperatures.
Meteorologist April Madison
MORE WEATHER
Cochise county Monday weather
WEATHER STATS AND FACTS