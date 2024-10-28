Watch Now
Today is the transition day

Gusty winds of change will bring a much cooler weather pattern
Gusty winds of change will bring a 15-20° drop in temps
Posted
and last updated

TUCSON, Ariz. (KGUN) — Gusty winds are expected today as a weather system approaches.

We'll drop a few degrees, but still see near-record highs for some today.

Gusty winds are expected again, especially east of Tucson Tuesday, and a few brief light showers may occur as
the cold front pushes through late tonight into Tuesday morning.

Gradual warming will bring temperatures back up to around seasonal averages late in the week. Another weather system later this weekend will bring another chance of precipitation and cooler temperatures. 

Meteorologist April Madison

