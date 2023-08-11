Watch Now
Thunderstorms possible late today and tonight

Increasing moisture today into Saturday
Increasing monsoon moisture brings better storm chances
Posted at 11:45 AM, Aug 11, 2023
and last updated 2023-08-11 14:45:14-04

TUCSON, Ariz. (KGUN) — Our lingering cloud cover brings some uncertainty to the timing and/or severity of storms today.

If there is enough clearing, we could still see the potential for late afternoon and evening storms. Some could bring strong gusty winds, lightning, and heavy downpours.

Seasonable monsoon weather is expected into the weekend with temperatures running
closer to normal and scattered afternoon and evening thunderstorms across southeast
Arizona.

Hotter and drier weather is expected by the middle of next week.

Meteorologist April Madison

