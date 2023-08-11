Thunderstorms possible late today and tonight

TUCSON, Ariz. (KGUN) — Our lingering cloud cover brings some uncertainty to the timing and/or severity of storms today.
If there is enough clearing, we could still see the potential for late afternoon and evening storms. Some could bring strong gusty winds, lightning, and heavy downpours.
Seasonable monsoon weather is expected into the weekend with temperatures running
closer to normal and scattered afternoon and evening thunderstorms across southeast
Arizona.
Hotter and drier weather is expected by the middle of next week.
Meteorologist April Madison
