TUCSON, Ariz. (KGUN) — Highs will continue to soar to record or near-record levels for many by Thursday and continuing through Saturday.

Friday will be the hottest day, and Tucson is looking more and more likely to see its first 100° of 2025.

Breezes return on Saturday and Sunday, elevating fire weather concerns.

Meteorologist April Madison

