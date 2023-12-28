Thinning clouds and slightly warmer highs

TUCSON, Ariz. (KGUN) — Partly cloudy to start the day, then clouds will gradually clear.
Expect a few degrees of warming each day through Saturday as high pressure moves overhead.
A couple of weak weather systems will bring somewhat cooler temperatures Sunday into
next Tuesday with a slight chance of showers Saturday night, mainly north of Tucson and
then a chance of showers Monday afternoon into Tuesday.
Meteorologist April Madison
