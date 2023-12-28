Watch Now
Thinning clouds and slightly warmer highs

A brief climb to the 70s
Posted at 5:09 AM, Dec 28, 2023
and last updated 2023-12-28 07:09:31-05

TUCSON, Ariz. (KGUN) — Partly cloudy to start the day, then clouds will gradually clear.

Expect a few degrees of warming each day through Saturday as high pressure moves overhead.

A couple of weak weather systems will bring somewhat cooler temperatures Sunday into
next Tuesday with a slight chance of showers Saturday night, mainly north of Tucson and
then a chance of showers Monday afternoon into Tuesday.

Meteorologist April Madison

