Thinning clouds and slightly warmer highs

TUCSON, Ariz. (KGUN) — Partly cloudy to start the day, then clouds will gradually clear.

Expect a few degrees of warming each day through Saturday as high pressure moves overhead.

A couple of weak weather systems will bring somewhat cooler temperatures Sunday into

next Tuesday with a slight chance of showers Saturday night, mainly north of Tucson and

then a chance of showers Monday afternoon into Tuesday.

Meteorologist April Madison

