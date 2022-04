TUCSON, Ariz. (KGUN) — This would be a good time to wash the car as dry conditions and warmer air is expected for the next several days.

After another chilly start today, low 40s, highs will climb about 10° warmer than yesterday. This will be the trend into the weekend.

Highs will warm back to the low 80s today, near 90° Friday through Sunday, then mid 90s by Monday.

Expect breezy winds at times.

April Madison

MORE WEATHER



WEATHER STATS AND FACTS