The warm-up peaks today and tomorrow

TUCSON, Ariz. (KGUN) — Increasing clouds today, albeit still seasonally warm, if not a few degrees above normal.

Highs will soar to the low 80s in Tucson today and tomorrow.

A weather system will bring colder temperatures and widespread precipitation chances early Sunday into early next week.

Rain and accumulating mountain snow is likely. Winds will increase ahead of this system

on Friday, with windy conditions lasting through the weekend.

Meteorologist April Madison

MORE WEATHER

Cochise county Thursday weather

WEATHER STATS AND FACTS

