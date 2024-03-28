Watch Now
The warm-up peaks today and tomorrow

Strong winds return Friday ahead of our next round of rain and mountain snow
Warmer through Saturday, then another round of rain and colder air
Posted at 5:20 AM, Mar 28, 2024
TUCSON, Ariz. (KGUN) — Increasing clouds today, albeit still seasonally warm, if not a few degrees above normal.

Highs will soar to the low 80s in Tucson today and tomorrow.

A weather system will bring colder temperatures and widespread precipitation chances early Sunday into early next week. 

Rain and accumulating mountain snow is likely. Winds will increase ahead of this system 
on Friday, with windy conditions lasting through the weekend.

Meteorologist April Madison

Cochise county Thursday weather

