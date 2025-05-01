The warm up continues as strong winds approach

TUCSON, Ariz. (KGUN) — Sunny and slightly warmer today. Tucson will hover around 90° today through Saturday.

Winds will start to pick up Friday and Saturday, then becoming very windy by Sunday.

A FIRE WEATHER WATCH is in effect Sunday morning through Sunday night, for areas mainly south and east of Tucson.

This strong system moving through over the weekend, will also bring a significant cool down Sunday into early next week.

Meteorologist April Madison

