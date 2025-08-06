The peak of the heat wave hits

TUCSON, Ariz. (KGUN) — Dangerously hot temperatures continue, peaking today and tomorrow. Several locations will hit daily high records, and even some all-time August record highs.

The Extreme heat warning continues through Friday. Please avoid being outside between the hours of 10 AM and 7 PM.

A low-grade monsoon pattern could bring a few storms again today, mainly south and southwest of Tucson, and in the White Mountains.

While a low grade monsoon pattern will continue into the weekend, precipitation chances expand to much of the remainder of southeast Arizona.

Meteorologist April Madison

